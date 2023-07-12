Hot weather settles in with little rain for the next few weeks

Most of the rain from the disturbance that dropped 6-12” on parts of SW AR and NC LA has ended. We will now settle into a hot and mainly dry weather pattern that could last at least a couple of weeks. Triple-digit heat will be possible, especially late next week.

Heat to become the main weather issue: Upper-level high pressure that is still centered over the SW US will expand to the east and bring more heat and humidity to the ArkLaTex. Temperatures Thursday morning will be rather warm as we will begin the day with lows in the mid to upper 70s. Thanks to a mix of sunshine and clouds, temperatures Thursday afternoon will soar into the mid to upper 90s. Expect similar temperatures to stick around into the weekend.

Tomorrow’s Forecast

Most of the area will be dry: Futurecast shows that we will see a clear to partly cloudy sky around the area Wednesday night. It continues to show some showers possibly moving into the northern quarter of the area late. Other hi-res models keep all of our area dry. Expect plenty of sunshine to mix in with just a few clouds Thursday. We will see a mostly clear sky over most of the area Thursday night. Futurecast and other hi-res models once again show some rain will be briefly possible late Thursday night into Friday morning. Expect plenty of sunshine once again Friday and Saturday.

Current Futurecast Loop

Heat Index: It will be quite humid over the next few days. Combine that humidity with temperatures in the upper 90s and we will see heat index values in the range of 105 to 110 degrees.

Heat to linger: Once the hot and dry weather pattern begins, it could be a while before it ends. Daytime highs will likely stay in the upper 90s for the rest of this week. We could cool down a little Sunday with a chance for a little rain. The weekend could end with highs in the middle 90s. I will get even hotter next week as triple digits will be possible by the end of the week. Overnight lows will warm into the upper 70s. Long-range models that go out a couple weeks show that this heat could stick around through the rest of July.