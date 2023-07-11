The rain shuts off and the heat cranks up

Showers and thunderstorms have once again moved across the ArkLaTex Tuesday. Once this rain ends, it could be a while before we see it again. A very hot and humid weather pattern settles in Wednesday and could last for weeks!

Tuesday’s rain to end: Another cluster of weakening showers and thunderstorms moved through mainly the northern half of the ArkLaTex Tuesday morning. In the wake of this rain, we will likely see a continued chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms Tuesday evening in areas that might have been missed by this morning’s rain.

Severe weather has been rather limited and the risk will continue to be rather limited with any new development that occurs Tuesday night. It is still possible that we could see a few storms produce wind gusts of 30 to over 50 mph. If these storms do develop, they will move out of the area late Tuesday night. Below is the latest on storm wind gust potential from the HRRR model for the next 16 hours.

The rain moves out and the heat moves in: It still appears likely that we will begin an extended period of hot and dry weather Wednesday. Futurecast shows the rain threat ending around our area Tuesday evening or night. We will likely see a mix of sunshine and clouds Wednesday with temperatures that will soar into the mid to upper 90s. Heat index values will likely be in the range of 105 to 110 degrees.

Current Futurecast Loop

Heat to linger: Once the hot and dry weather pattern begins, it could be a while before it ends. Daytime highs will likely stay in the upper 90s for the rest of this week and this weekend. It could get even hotter next week as triple digits will be possible by the end of the week. Overnight lows will warm into the upper 70s. Rain will be very limited during the rest of this week and all of next week. There is only a slight chance of rain Sunday and Monday. I hope you enjoyed the slightly ‘cooler’ conditions that we have experienced over the past few days. It could be a while before you experience them again.