SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A large complex of thunderstorms will move across the ArkLaTex this morning bringing high wind, lightning, and brief heavy rainfall. This may be the final round of storms for a while as high-pressure returns tomorrow and cranks up the heat through the weekend.

Severe weather risk today (damaging wind gusts)

Storms to pose a low severe weather risk for damaging wind: The Storm Prediction Center has most of the region in a ‘Marginal Risk’ severe weather outlook. This means widespread severe weather is not expected, but a severe storm or two can’t be ruled out. Damaging wind gusts will be the primary severe weather threat, with small hail possible with the strongest storms.

Rain will be most widespread between 8 a.m. and noon, but after the noon hour, we should gradually dry out with some late-day sunshine expected. Another quick round of storms may develop late tonight before ending prior to sunrise Wednesday.

Current Futurecast Loop

A quick 1 to 2 inches of rain will be possible under the strongest thunderstorms, with a ‘Slight Risk’ of excessive rainfall or flash flooding expected across much of Arkansas and Louisiana. The risk of road flooding will be highest through the morning with that threat winding down as the rain tapers off during the afternoon.

Today’s flash flood threat (highest in yellow shaded area)

Heat builds in the upcoming days: After the rain ends temperatures will have a few hours this afternoon to warm into the 80s and 90s. High humidity will bring a heat index near or above 105 degrees in many areas, triggering a heat advisory through this evening in Upshur, Gregg, and Rusk counties in Texas. Expect the heat advisories will expand to include the rest of the ArkLatex in the upcoming days.

Heat Advisory through this evening

High pressure will be building for the remainder of the week, drying us out as the air compresses and heats up our atmosphere. Highs will regularly reach the mid and upper 90s Wednesday through Sunday. There is some hope the pattern will break somewhat late in the weekend allowing a slight chance of rain to return early next week.