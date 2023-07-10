Scattered storms return Tuesday & heat increases later this week

Scattered thunderstorms returned to the ArkLaTex Monday and it appears that we will see one more day with the threat of storms before a much drier and hotter weather pattern returns. Afternoon temps will return to the upper 90s and likely stay there a while.

Scattered storms to decrease Monday night: Scattered storms will continue to move across parts of the ArkLaTex for the rest of this Monday afternoon and evening. There is still a chance that one or two storms could briefly become severe with a damaging wind threat. Those issues should be rather isolated. The good thing about the storms is that the clouds they brought have kept temperatures below normal Monday as highs have stayed in the 80s and low 90s. We will likely see a bit more sunshine mixed in with the clouds Tuesday. Consequently, temperatures will be a bit hotter with highs in the low to middle o0s.

Current Futurecast Loop

One more day of scattered storms: Models are in excellent agreement that probably our last decent chance of rain will return Tuesday. Futurecast shows that today’s rain will decrease and much of Monday night will be mostly cloudy and dry. Another weakening complex of storms will approach the area early Tuesday morning. It will continue to weaken as it moves across the area. New storms could develop Tuesday afternoon and could bring an isolated risk of damaging wind. These storms will move out of the area Tuesday evening and then we will begin an extended period of dry weather Wednesday with a mix of sunshine and clouds.

How much rain? We will continue to see a big range in rainfall amounts across the ArkLaTex. Generally speaking amounts for most of the area will be less than ½”. As we have seen numerous times in the past week, isolated to scattered locations could see totals of 1 to 3”. As of right now, it appears that the chance of seeing these heavier rainfall totals will be highest over the southern half of the area.

Less rain & much more heat: The rest of this week, this weekend, and potentially all of next week will feature a much drier and hotter weather pattern. Upper-level high pressure that is now sitting to our west will expand eastward. This means that any storms that develop over the Plains will likely track to our north and east. It also means that the heat of the afternoon will not be enough to trigger the typical pop-up storms. The heat will quickly settle back in starting Wednesday with highs soaring into the mid to upper 90s. Lows will warm back into the mid to upper 70s. This heat will linger through all of next week. Rainfall will be very limited. A few models are hinting that we could see a small chance of rain late this weekend and early next week.