SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Scattered thunderstorms will keep the extreme Summer heat away for a few days, but we will end the week with drier air and rising temperatures.

Current Futurecast Loop

Rain may begin early today: We are watching a few isolated storms developing along a stalled cool front located near the I-20 corridor. This front will serve as the trigger for scattered storms to develop throughout the morning and early afternoon. The chance for rain will be highest along and south of the front in Texas and Louisiana. We can’t rule out an isolated storm as far north as I-30 where rain is less likely today.

As has been the case over the last month a damaging downburst wind can’t be ruled out and the Storm Prediction Center has the locations most favorable for rain in a ‘Marginal Risk’ severe weather outlook. This is a level 1 threat on the 1 to 5 scale and means widespread severe weather is not expected, but a severe storm or two is possible.

Severe weather risk Monday

We will be on the pleasant side of the front for a change with a northeast breeze and clouds keeping our temperatures a few degrees below average, with highs in the upper 80s this afternoon. Although humidity remains high, our heat index or ‘feels like’ temperatures should stay below 100 degrees.

Monday afternoon expected high temperatures

Scattered storms continue Tuesday with dry and hot weather to follow: The storm machine may crank up again late tonight as another round of showers and storms develop along the stalled front after midnight. Similar to today, we may see a round of scattered storms move through Tuesday morning with the chance of at least isolated storms lingering into the afternoon. Much of the region will be in a ‘Marginal Risk’ severe weather outlook again for damaging wind gusts Tuesday.

The pattern of scattered daily thunderstorms which will have been around for about 10 days, will go away midweek as high pressure builds close enough to the region to keep most of the rain north of the ArkLaTex. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 90s Wednesday through Friday, and we could see the heat advisories return for a few days.