SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Expect an active week of weather ahead. Severe storms could return to much of the ArkLaTex Thursday night. That will be followed by an arctic front that could bring the potential of freezing rain, sleet, and snow Sunday night into Monday. The coldest air since the ‘snowmageddon’ of 2021 could follow Monday night.

A Wednesday weather ‘breather’: After a very windy day on Tuesday with gusts in spots surpassing 40 mph, Wednesday we will take a short break from weather issues. Temperatures will likely begin below freezing over all of the ArkLaTex with lows in the 20s and low 30s. The combination of sunshine and a gusty southwesterly wind will result in a big warm up as Wednesday afternoon temperatures will soar into the upper 50s to lower 60s. It will get even warmer on Thursday ahead of our next cold front which will bring the threat of strong to severe storms Thursday night.

Tomorrow’s Forecast

Futurecast shows that we will see a clear sky over the ArkLaTex on Tuesday night as the wind will briefly subside. Expect lots of sunshine on Wednesday as the gusty wind will return with a SW wind of 15 to 20 mph and gust in approaching 30 mph. Clouds will begin to develop over much of the area Wednesday night. Thursday will feature a mostly cloudy sky. Most of the day will be dry. We could see a few scattered showers and thunderstorms develop toward sunset over the NW half of the area. These storms will increase in coverage and intensity as they move southeast through the area Thursday night. Friday will begin with a chance of leftover rain and will end with some sunshine and cooler temperatures. Highs on Thursday will be in the mid to upper 60s. Highs on Friday will be in the low to middle 50s. This is just the beginning of the cooler temperatures.

Current Futurecast Loop

SPC outlook: The Storm Prediction Center indicates that we will have a slight severe weather risk mainly on Thursday night. While wind and hail will be our biggest threats, a tornado or two will be possible.

Severe weather outlook for the week ahead

A potential winter storm? After an ok weekend with some sunshine and highs in the 50s, the bottom will drop out Sunday night, Monday, and Tuesday. A strong arctic front will move through the and bring the threat of a mixed bag of precipitation. It will likely all begin with rain and then change over to freezing rain, sleet, and some snow. Models are in good agreement that we will get some winter precipitation. The disagreement is what we will get and how much. The EURO model shows the potential of a winter storm with significant ice and snow possible. Other models are much lighter. A blend of models shows that any freezing rain will be light with accumulations of less than 1/10”. It also shows snow potential of one inch or less. So the point is that confidence is increasing that we will get some winter precipitation early next week. It’s still too early to say with any confidence what and how much we will get.

Bitterly cold air? Some models are now starting to indicate that we could see some of the coldest air in the ArkLaTex since the infamous ‘snowmageddon’ of February 2021. The coldest temperatures will likely arrive on Tuesday morning with lows in the 10-15 degree range. It’s possible that we could see 24 hours or more of sub-freezing temperatures. Stay tuned!!!!