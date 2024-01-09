SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – It is going to be a rocky roller coaster ride with the weather over the next week. We have a very cold and windy day on tap today, severe storms return Thursday night, and winter weather with accumulating snow is possible early next week.

Tuesday: It will be a windy, dry, and cold day. Rain has ended, but we’ll be stuck with mostly cloudy skies and a west and northwest wind gusting 30 to 40 miles per hour through sunset as a Wind Advisory continues through 6 p.m. Temperatures will be above freezing this morning, but highs will only reach the low to mid 40s this afternoon with wind-chill temperatures in the 20s and 30s throughout the day. Make sure you have your warmest winter coat if you’re going outside.

Current Futurecast Loop

Skies will clear tonight, and the wind will relax after sunset with temperatures plummeting into the 20s and low 30s. Cover up your plants, and bring your pets inside tonight.

Wednesday into Thursday: We won’t have to wait long to thaw out as a south breeze and sunshine will push highs into the upper 50s and low 60s tomorrow. A warm front will arrive Thursday and highs will climb into the 60s and low 70s, but beware of the warm air in the winter as it will send in the ingredients for severe weather Thursday night into early Friday morning.

Late Thursday/early Friday: Another very strong cold front will arrive after sunset Thursday. Wind will again gust up to 30 to 40 miles per hour and the wind, warm air, and returning humidity will fuel severe thunderstorms Thursday night. It looks like the window for potential storms will be between 8 p.m. Thursday night and 4 a.m. Friday morning. Wind, hail, and a few tornadoes are possible.

Friday: We will end the week with blustery and cold conditions. There is a chance the cold air will arrive before rain exits Friday morning bringing a brief changeover into snow/sleet along the I-30 corridor early Friday morning. Given the warmer temperatures prior to this cold front arriving anything that reaches the ground will melt, so I don’t expect much accumulation or travel impacts at this point. There is a higher chance for accumulating winter weather early next week.

Sunday night into Monday: This is the time to watch for potential winter weather impacts. A very cold arctic airmass will arrive Sunday night with a cold front carrying rainfall into the region. The rain will linger into Monday as the temperatures continue to fall, and a winter mix of freezing rain, sleet, and snow looks possible early Monday morning. Snow/ice accumulations are looking possible with this system, and we’ll begin to get a better handle on potential accumulations in the upcoming days.