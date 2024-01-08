SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The ArkLaTex is now entering what will be a week of active weather. Today’s storm threat will end but the wind will continue on Tuesday. Strong to possibly severe storms will return Thursday night. The weekend will end with a chance of rain & frz rain Sunday night.

Rain and storms to end: Showers and a few strong storms have been moving across the ArkLaTex during the day on Monday. An isolated risk of a strong to severe storm with a threat of wind or hail will continue before ending Monday evening. Severe weather will likely be much more widespread to the southeast of the ArkLaTex. Wind will become the main concern on Monday night and especially Tuesday. We will see sustained winds Tuesday of around 25 mph with gusts that could exceed 40 mph in a few spots.

The good news on Tuesday is that leftover clouds over much of the area during the morning will gradually give way to some sunshine. Temperatures on Tuesday will be much cooler. Lows Tuesday morning will begin in the low to middle 30s. We will see daytime highs in the 40s over most of the area.

Tomorrow’s Forecast

A break from the rain…until Thursday night: Futurecast shows the rain moving out of the ArkLaTex Monday night while most of the area will stay cloudy. Tuesday will begin with lots of clouds that will gradually move out from west to east. Expect a clear sky on Tuesday night and lots of sunshine on Wednesday. Clouds will return to the southern half of the area Wednesday night. Most of Thursday is now looking dry with some rain over the eastern half of the area. Showers and thunderstorms will develop over the ArkLaTex Thursday evening and move out of the area Thursday night. It is possible that a few of these storms will be strong to severe. All severe weather threats are looking possible at this time.

Current Futurecast Loop

Keep an eye on Sunday night!!!! Sunshine will likely return to the ArkLaTex for much of the weekend. A strong arctic front will bring the coldest air of the winter so far early next week. This front will bring mainly rain with some freezing rain possible as temperatures drop below freezing late Sunday night. It’s a bit early to talk about how much ice could occur. This event is a week away so we will likely see some changes to the outlook.

Just be aware of this possibility for any traveling that you might be doing next Monday morning. Temperatures behind this front will tumble early next week. Daytime highs on Monday and Tuesday will likely be in the 30s. Overnight lows could dip into the teens and 20s. Temperatures will warm up closer to normal by the end of next week. Stay tuned!