SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – It will be a day of messy weather in the ArkLaTex. In addition to a cold rain arriving, it will be very windy, with wind gusts as high as 45 miles per hour late this morning through the afternoon. A Wind Advisory is in effect through tomorrow evening as the high wind will remain with us tonight and tomorrow.

A strong cold front will be responsible for the wind and rain today. Expect showers and thunderstorms to increase throughout the morning and afternoon. The heaviest round of rain will arrive with the cold front beginning late this morning and continuing into the afternoon. While the threat of organized severe weather is low, the Storm Prediction Center has a ‘Marginal Risk’ outlook for severe storms over the ArkLaTex today. Wind would be the main threat, with a lesser threat from large hail. Today’s 40-mile-per-hour wind gusts could be enough to cause scattered damage to trees and power lines, so power outages will be possible.

Current Futurecast Loop

Temperatures will be on the cool side, likely in the 40s and low 50s through the morning with highs in the 50s this afternoon, but the windy weather will make it feel cooler than that. The final round of rain will push through tonight with rain likely ending before temperatures fall below freezing, so the potential for any snow in the northern ArkLaTex is very low. Lows will fall into the low 30s, near freezing tonight.

Rainfall accumulations will average about 1 inch through tonight, with many areas picking up 1 to 2 inches. The flood threat is low, but high water will be possible on area roads when the heaviest rain develops midday.

Tuesday will bring some sun back to the region, but it will be a blustery winter day with highs in the 40s, and a cold northwest wind gusting over 30 miles per hour. Wind chill temperatures throughout the day will be in the 20s and 30s.

Warmer weather returns midweek with highs pushing 60 degrees Wednesday and making a run at 70 degrees Thursday. This warm-up is ahead of yet another strong cold front arriving late Thursday into Friday morning. Severe weather will be possible with this late-week front.