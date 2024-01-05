SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Friday has turned out to be a rather soggy day with persistent rain that is ending from west to east. We will take a break from the rain this weekend and then see it return with some thunder on Monday. Both Monday and Tuesday will be rather windy.

Weekend forecast: We will get a chance to dry out on Saturday as more seasonable temperatures try to return. Expect morning clouds to give way to a little bit of afternoon sunshine. Saturday temperatures will begin in the mid to upper 30s. Daytime highs Saturday afternoon will range from the upper 40s over the north to the low to middle 50s over the south. The weekend will close Sunday with lots of sunshine. Temperatures Sunday morning will begin in the low to middle 30s. Daytime highs will return to the mid to upper 50s.

Tomorrow’s Forecast

Futurecast shows lots of clouds lingering over the ArkLaTex on Friday night. Saturday will begin with lots of clouds. We will gradually see some sunshine mixed in with the clouds Saturday afternoon with more sun over the south and more clouds over the north. These clouds will move out Saturday night leaving us with a mostly sunny sky on Sunday. Our attention will then turn to our next disturbance which will arrive on Monday.

Current Futurecast Loop

A wet & windy start to next week: The long-range version of Futurecast shows that we will see clouds increase Sunday night. Showers and thunderstorms will move across the area on Monday and Monday night. As of right now, the Storm Prediction Center indicates a level 2 slight risk of severe weather to the south of the ArkLaTex. It’s possible that we could have a marginal risk for an isolated severe storm over the southern half of the area on Monday. The clouds and rain will end on Monday night with clouds decreasing on Tuesday.

Monday rain potential: Futurecast shows that we will likely see rainfall totals on Monday that will be similar to what we have experienced today. Most of the area will see anywhere from ½ to 1” with isolated higher totals over the southern half of the area.

A windy start to next week: We will see plenty of wind across the ArkLaTex on both Monday and Tuesday. The wind will be strongest on Tuesday with sustained wind out of the west at around 20 mph. We will likely see wind gusts of 30-40 mph. Tuesday will likely be the coolest day of next week with highs in the mid to upper 40s. We will quickly warm into the low 60s by Wednesday and the mid to upper 60s on Thursday. That will lead to another chance of rain on Thursday night and Friday. Cooler air and some sunshine will return next weekend with highs in the 50s and lows in the 20s and 30s.