SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – After another day of sunshine across the ArkLatex on Thursday, rain will quickly return for much of Friday. A dry and mild weekend will give way to showers and some thunderstorms on Monday and lots of wind on Tuesday. Rain returns again late next week.

Friday forecast: Keep the umbrella handy on Friday, especially in the morning. A large area of rain will enter the area late Thursday night and move across all of the area on Friday. Temperatures Friday morning will not be as chilly as we will see lows in the 30s and low 40s. It will be much cooler on Friday thanks to the clouds and rain. Daytime highs will likely stay in the 40s.

Tomorrow’s Forecast

Futurecast shows that we will start Thursday night with a clear sky during the evening. Clouds will return overnight with rain moving into the western half of the area late. This rain will continue to move across the entire area Friday morning and end sometime Friday afternoon. The clouds will stick around through Friday night and much of Saturday. We will likely start to see some sun on Saturday afternoon. The rest of the clouds will depart Saturday night giving way to a nice conclusion to the weekend. Highs on Saturday will be in the low to middle 50s. Daytime temperatures on Sunday will likely warm into the 60s over much of the area.

Current Futurecast Loop

Rainfall potential: The hi-res version of Futurecast shows that this disturbance will leave the heaviest rain over the southeast part of the area. Areas near Natchitoches and Many will likely see amounts of near 1”. Amounts drop off to ½ to 1” near Shreveport and ¼” to ½” over the NW corner of the area. Severe weather is not going to be an issue on Friday

Wet Monday and Very Windy Tuesday: It still looks likely that another strong disturbance will move across the area Monday through Tuesday. This system will bring plenty of rain on Monday and Monday night. Thunderstorms will be possible. I can’t rule out a strong storm or two, especially over the southern half of the area, but at this point, any severe risk is looking low for most of our area. We will have to watch the southern edge of the area from Center to Many to Natchitoches. It will be rather windy on Monday. That wind will increase on Tuesday. Expect sustained winds of 20 to 25 mph with wind gusts of 30 to 40 mph.

Tuesday is looking windy but it will be dry. That dry weather pattern will continue through next Thursday. We will likely close next week and head into next weekend with another chance of rain starting Friday. That rain threat could linger into next weekend. High temperatures next week will mainly be in the 50s and low 60s. Lows will mainly be in the 30s and low 40s. Winter precipitation is looking unlikely for most of the area during the next 10 days. We will have to watch the northern edge of the area late Monday night into Tuesday morning and possibly again next weekend. If these areas do see winter precipitation, it won’t be much. Stay Tuned!!