SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – We are watching for areas of freezing fog early this morning, but by 8 or 9 a.m. any fog will lift and this will turn into a wonderful weather day. Enjoy it, we have 2 strong cold fronts set to bring some messy weather over the next 5 days. The first arrives tomorrow, and the stronger cold front will barrel through the ArkLaTex Monday.

Be on the lookout for fog during your morning commute. Temperatures have dropped below freezing in most areas in the low 30s, so any fog will be ‘freezing fog’ that can put down a glaze of ice making roads, sidewalks, and stairwells slippery. This will be most common near lakes and rivers through 9 a.m.

This will turn into a cool and pleasant day with highs close to average in the mid to upper 50s, and maybe breaking 60 degrees for an hour or two. Wind will be light and skies will be mostly sunny. Enjoy today’s sunshine, as rain is likely to return tonight and tomorrow.

Current Futurecast Loop

A steady rain will develop after midnight and throughout Friday morning. It will be a cold rain with temperatures in the 30s and 40s overnight and throughout the day tomorrow. If we can drop to near freezing north of I-30, we could see a brief window for sleet or snow near McCurtain, Sevier, Howard, and Hempstead counties, but given temperatures in the 50s today that ground will retain too much warmth for anything to stick or cause any icy spots on the road. Expect rainfall accumulations to average around a half-inch, with some areas of Texas and Louisiana nearing 1-inch totals.

Rain will taper off Friday afternoon with clouds lingering into Saturday. The weekend will be dry with pleasant overall weather, highs will be in the 50s on Saturday, and Sunday will be mostly sunny and near 60 degrees.

The strongest cold front will arrive Monday afternoon into Monday night. Warm air south of I-20 means the Toledo Bend region needs to keep up with the forecast as the Storm Prediction Center is highlighting our southernmost counties and parishes for potential severe weather. A cold rain will play out for the rest of us with highs dropping into the 40s Tuesday. If rain lingers into Tuesday morning and temperatures drop below freezing, some areas of Arkansas and Oklahoma may have another chance for light snow.