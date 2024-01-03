SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Sunshine quickly returned to the ArkLaTex on Wednesday. It’s possible that we will see areas of freezing fog develop over the ArkLaTex Wednesday night. Rain will return on Friday and again on Monday. Wind could become an issue next Tuesday.

Watch out for slick spots! The rain that we experienced Tuesday night quickly ended Wednesday morning and sunshine has returned to the area. We will stay clear Wednesday night. The combination of a clear sky, light wind, and some water on the ground will create areas of fog Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Temperatures during this time will settle into the lower 30s over most of the area.

Fog is a cloud that forms near the ground. It is made up of tiny liquid water droplets. With temperatures near or below freezing, this water could freeze mainly on exposed surfaces such as bridges and overpasses. If you are traveling Thursday morning and encounter some fog, use extra caution and prepare for the possibility of a few slick spots mainly on area bridges. The fog will burn off by mid-morning giving way to plenty of sunshine Thursday that will warm temperatures into the mid to upper 50s over most of the area. Josh will have the latest on temperatures and where fog has formed Thursday morning beginning at 5 am.

Tomorrow’s Forecast

Futurecast shows that we will see a clear sky tonight leading to the chance of fog. Sunshine will return on Thursday. Thursday night will begin with a clear sky and end with clouds and some rain over the western half of the area. This rain will quickly move through the ArkLaTex on Friday and could be heavy in spots. Temperatures early Friday morning could be close to freezing over extreme northern McCurtain County. We will have to keep an eye out for a brief window of possible winter precipitation. Friday will end with lots of clouds. We will likely stay mostly cloudy Friday night and see a mix of clouds and a little sunshine on Saturday. The weekend will end with lots of sunshine on Sunday.

Current Futurecast Loop

Rainfall potential: The hi-res version of Futurecast shows that this disturbance will leave the heaviest rain over the southeast part of the area. Amounts in these areas will likely be 1 to 1.5”. The northwest half of the area will see rainfall totals of ½ to 1”. Once again severe weather is not expected as this disturbance moves through.

Wet Monday and Very Windy Tuesday: It still looks likely that another strong disturbance will move across the area Monday through Tuesday. This system will bring plenty of rain on Monday and Monday night. Thunderstorms will be possible. I can’t totally rule out a strong storm or two, especially over the southern half of the area, but at this point, any severe risk is looking low for our area. It will be rather windy on Monday. That wind will increase on Tuesday. Expect sustained winds of 20 to 25 mph with wind gusts of 30 to 40 mph.

Tuesday is looking windy but it will be dry. That dry weather pattern will continue through next Thursday. We will likely close next week and head into next weekend with another chance of rain starting Friday. That rain threat could linger into next weekend. High temperatures next week will mainly be in the 50s and low 60s. Lows will mainly be in the 30s and low 40s.