SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – After a rainy night across the ArkLaTex we will dry out quickly Wednesday morning. Another round of rainfall will arrive Friday, with a strong cold front bringing widespread rain and storms next Monday.

Current Futurecast Loop

Light rain and drizzle will be possible near and north of I-20 in Texas, Louisiana, and Arkansas through sunrise, but we will dry out quickly after sunrise. The clouds may be slow to clear this morning, but some sun should break through this afternoon as we will end the day under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the low to mid-50s, but if the clouds hang on longer than expected it may hold highs in the upper 40s, so dress for a chilly day. Wind will be light and out of the north at 5 to 10 miles per hour.

Temperatures tonight will drop to near or below freezing, and with skies clearing after today’s rain, we will likely see patchy to widespread dense fog develop. If we drop below freezing this will become a freezing fog which may leave a glaze of ice on some area roads Thursday morning. Be sure to check for updates tomorrow online and on NBC 6 and FOX 33.

Any fog issues will dissipate after sunrise and we will have mostly sunny skies and highs returning to the upper 50s and low 60s Thursday.

Rain will roll back in Friday morning with a cold front. Expect light to moderate rain throughout the day Friday, with some 1 to 1.5-inch accumulations where the heaviest rain falls. We will be dry this weekend with a strong cold front arriving next Monday. Widespread rain and storms are expected late Monday into Monday night. A severe weather threat may be possible across our Toledo Bend region, with a very windy and cold day to follow Tuesday.