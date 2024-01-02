SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The weather pattern that the ArkLaTex is experiencing is about to get more active. Several disturbances will be lining up to bring several periods of rain from now through next week. The first round of rain arrives Tuesday night.

Wednesday forecast: Thanks to the return of clouds and rain Tuesday night, temperatures will not be as cold. Lows Tuesday morning dipped into the 20s and low 30s. We will likely see lows in the mid to upper 30s early Wednesday morning. Some sunshine will return on Wednesday afternoon. It won’t do much to warm us up as daytime highs will likely remain in the low to middle 50s very similar to what we have experienced today.

Tomorrow’s Forecast

Futurecast shows that we will see rain move into and through the ArkLaTex Tuesday night. The rain will likely be heaviest over the southern quarter of the area. Most of the rain will end late Tuesday night with just a few lingering showers over the northern part of the area early Wednesday morning. This rain will quickly end and give way to some sunshine for most of the area on Wednesday afternoon. We will see a clear and cold night Wednesday night with temperatures again near or below freezing. Expect lots of sunshine and near-normal temperatures on Thursday. Our next disturbance will bring our second round of rain on Friday.

Current Futurecast Loop

Rainfall potential: The hi-res version of Futurecast shows that this first disturbance will leave the heaviest rain over the southern half of the area. Amounts could approach an inch over the southern edge of the area. Those amounts will be much lighter as you look further north. Most of the northern part of the area will receive less than ¼”.

Off-and-on SOGGY extended outlook: Long-range models are in good agreement that we will see at least three disturbances bring rain from now through next Friday. The next chance will begin Friday and end Friday night. Another disturbance will arrive Monday and end Monday night. There will be some rather cold air associated with the main upper-level low. As of right now, it appears that we will see all rain from this system. A few flakes of snow cannot be ruled out over the northern edge of the area. Another disturbance will bring a promising chance of rain next Thursday night and Friday. Temperatures during the next ten days will stay near or below normal with highs mainly in the 50s and lows mainly in the 30s. Our coldest morning could be next Wednesday morning. Lows over the entire area could dip into the 20s.

Ten-day rain potential: The blend of models that goes out through next Friday has decreased the projected totals a little from yesterday. As of right now, it appears that rainfall totals will range from near 2” over the northern half of the area to near 3” over the southern edge of the area. Stay Tuned!