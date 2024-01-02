SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – After a long Christmas and New Year’s break it’s back to business today, and the same is true for the weather. Rain will return tonight after a few dry days, and we’ll have several chances for much-needed rain over the next 7 days.

Look for a very cold Tuesday morning with temperatures in the 20s or low 30s at sunrise. There will be plenty of frost, so you’ll need a few extra minutes to get going if your car is parked outside. There will be early day sunshine, but clouds will increase throughout the day leaving us mostly cloudy this afternoon. Highs will remain on the cool side, in the 40s and 50s with a light east wind.

The system that will drive the rainfall through tonight will be moving across Texas today, and we could see a few showers develop in Texas and Oklahoma late this afternoon. The majority of us will hear the rain pick up after sunset, with a steady rain playing out across much of Texas and Louisiana overnight. If you like to hear the raindrops, you will sleep well tonight!

Current Futurecast Loop

The heaviest rain will pass through Louisiana and east Texas, where accumulations could be over 1 inch across Shelby/Rusk counties, and Sabine/Natchitoches parishes. While a few thunderstorms are possible, severe weather is not expected. The I-30 corridor will have lighter accumulations, but temperatures in the 30s tonight could bring a few snow flurries mixed in with the rain north of I-30 in Arkansas, but no accumulations are expected.

Dry weather will take over Wednesday afternoon through Thursday, but we won’t have to wait long for more rain, as Friday is shaping up to be a cool and rainy day. We’ll sandwich a dry weekend between more rain coming in next Monday. The severe weather threat is low with Friday’s system, but warmer temperatures early next week may open a window for a few strong storms. We’ll keep you updated!