SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Good morning, ArkLaTex! This is the day we have been waiting for as our temperatures will finally warm above freezing. That said, very cold temperatures this morning are leading to another icy morning commute as yesterday’s melt has frozen into black ice on our roadways. Expect significant improvements on the roads by this afternoon.

Sunrise temperatures will be bitterly cold, between 8 – 12 degrees. The wind has gone calm so we aren’t dealing with any wind-chill, but you’ll need to layer up if outside before noon. Temperatures will be above freezing by 11 a.m. or noon, with sunny skies helping to melt our snow and ice into a slush this afternoon as road conditions will improve significantly. Wind will turn to the south at 5 to 10 miles per hour.

Current Futurecast Loop

Today’s sunny and dry weather will help to evaporate some of the snow/ice melt, but we will drop below freezing tonight with lows in the 20s. I would expect areas of black ice on Thursday morning, but it won’t be as widespread. The thawing trend will continue tomorrow with highs in the 50s and low 60s, which should be enough to wipe out what’s left of the snow and ice.

The warming trend will end abruptly, as another cold front will pass through Thursday night. Temperatures will plummet, with highs in the 30s and low 40s Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Thankfully, this will be a dry front so it will not send us any more ice and snow.

Another warming trend kicks in next week with highs in the 50s and 60s, and a decent chance of scattered showers Monday through Wednesday.