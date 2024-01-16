SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Hard Freeze Warning is in effect Tuesday night with some of the coldest temperatures of the week. The ice left on the ground will likely melt on Wednesday thanks to warmer temperatures. Next week looks much warmer but very soggy.

Current Temperatures around the ArkLaTex

A cold Tuesday night & warmer Wednesday: Sunshine returned to the ArkLaTex on Tuesday and did work to do a little melting of the ice that is currently on the ground. Temperatures have remained several degrees below freezing over most of the area. Once the sun goes down, we will see any melting that has occurred quickly refreeze. My driving experience today is that less-traveled roads are slicker today than they have been since the sleet and snow fell. All travel will remain hazardous tonight. Temperatures Tuesday night will tumble into the single digits and low teens.

The good news is that we will see the wind shift to the south on Wednesday. This will bring a quick warm up with temperatures rising above freezing by noon in most areas. Highs on Wednesday will likely be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. It will get even warmer on Thursday with highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Tomorrow’s Forecast

More cold on the way: Futurecast shows that we will see a clear sky tonight and lots of sunshine once again on Wednesday. Clouds will briefly return to the area late Wednesday night and Thursday morning as a fast-moving disturbance moves to our north and east. Thursday will likely end with some sunshine. Another cold front will move through the area Thursday night. It will bring another round of chilly temperatures. Highs on Friday and this weekend will dip into the upper 30s to lower 40s. Lows will retreat to the upper teens to low 20s by the weekend. Warmer air will then return but at a price.

Current Futurecast Loop

Get ready for lots of rain next week: We will see a dramatic change in the weather pattern across the country next week. A large upper-level trough will set up over the western half of the country. This will bring warm but rather moist air back into our area. As disturbances move on the east side of this trough through the ArkLaTex, we will see on-and-off rain from Monday through at least next Friday. The good news is that it will be much warmer. Daytime highs next week will mainly be in the 60s. Overnight lows will warm into the 40s and 50s.

Just how much rain? A blend of models shows that rainfall totals next week could be more than double what we typically see during a ten-day period in January. As of right now, it appears that all of the area will see rainfall totals of three to five inches. Fortunately, it doesn’t appear as if severe weather will be an issue.

Once again, even though it looks like we have seen a little improvement in travel conditions with today’s sunshine, don’t let your guard down. If you don’t have to travel, don’t. Once the sun goes down, ice will quickly become an issue on roads where some melting has occurred today. We should get back to normal Wednesday afternoon. Stay safe!!