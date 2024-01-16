SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Brrrrrrrrrrrrrrrr! It is going to be a very cold and breezy day. Wind-chill temperatures will stay below 20 degrees, the snow and ice will remain packed on our roads, but we should begin to see some minor improvements today, and larger improvements in road conditions tomorrow.

Your early morning temperatures will be below 10 degrees in Arkansas and Oklahoma. Wind chill temperatures at sunrise were between 0 and – 10 degrees in Oklahoma and Arkansas and between 1 and 5 degrees in Texas and Louisiana. High temperatures are forecast to stay below freezing all day with highs in the mid-20s, but the wind chill this afternoon will be between 14 and 18 degrees, so make sure you are layered up and not spending an extended period outside.

Sun is likely to return by the mid to late morning, and this may help to melt or turn some of the road ice into slush. Unfortunately, it will refreeze overnight with lows falling into the teens. Wind will be much lighter tonight, turning to the south at 5 miles per hour so the wind chill will not be as stifling Wednesday morning.

Current Futurecast Loop

We will finally warm above freezing late Wednesday morning with highs headed into the upper 30s and low 40s tomorrow. This should bring larger improvements to the road icing, and Thursday highs will be in the 50s, wiping out what’s left of the sleet and snow covering the ground (unless it’s in a shaded area).

Another bitter cold front will roll in Thursday night dropping highs in the low 40s Friday through Sunday, with weekend lows in the 20s.

I know you’re ready to get back to our regularly scheduled ArkLaTex winter with highs in the 50s and 60s and it is on the way most of next week. Rain will also return, with scattered showers and storms Monday and Tuesday.