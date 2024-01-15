SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Much of the ArkLaTex has received anywhere from ¼ to ½” of sleet and snow accumulation since Sunday afternoon. That precipitation will soon end and our attention will turn to some dangerously cold temperatures. We should return to normal on Wednesday.

Snow & sleet ending: The mix of snow and sleet that is falling over parts of the ArkLaTex will be ending Monday afternoon. We will likely continue to see lots of clouds over our area Monday night as dangerously cold temperatures settle in. Despite some sunshine on Tuesday, don’t expect much improvement in travel conditions. Temperatures Tuesday morning will likely begin in the single digits and teens. Daytime highs will stay below normal in the 20s and lower 30s.

Tomorrow’s Forecast

Dangerously cold wind chill: With a decent north breeze continuing Monday night. The wind chill factor will likely reach dangerous levels during the night. All of the area will see the wind chill index dip to near zero with some WCIs as low as -5 over the northwest half of the area.

Sunshine to return: Futurecast shows quite a few clouds lingering over the ArkLaTex on Monday night. We will likely see the return of some sunshine during the day on Wednesday. With temperatures likely approaching but staying below freezing, the sun may help do a little melting on Tuesday. Any melting that we do see on Tuesday will likely refreeze Tuesday night as temperatures will again dip into the low to middle teens. We will continue to see lots of sunshine on Wednesday. Thanks to the return of a south wind, temperatures will be much warmer as all of the area will warm into the low to middle 40s. Most of the rest of this week will be dry. We will have to keep an eye on Wednesday night and Thursday morning. We will have a slight chance of a little rain. There is a very slim chance for a brief period of winter precipitation during this time over the extreme northeast part of the area. Sunshine will return on Friday and continue into the weekend.

Current Futurecast Loop

Above-normal temperatures to return! Temperatures are looking much warmer as we head into the next week. Daytime highs early next week will likely be in the low to middle 60s. Overnight lows will return to the 40s and 50s. The catch is that the warmth will be accompanied by several days of potential rain.

Travel will likely remain hazardous in much of the ArkLaTex into Wednesday morning. If you don’t have to travel in the cold and slick conditions, please don’t. If you do have to travel, use EXTRA caution.