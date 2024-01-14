SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Another surge of arctic air is entering the ArkLaTex and will bring the threat of snow, sleet, and freezing rain Sunday night & Monday. Dangerously cold wind chills below zero will follow Monday night.

Winter mix to increase Sunday night: Cold air continues to spill into the ArkLaTex. Temperatures are well below freezing over much of the area. We will likely see some areas of light freezing rain and possibly sleet on Sunday afternoon and evening. The precipitation will likely increase Sunday night into Monday morning. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect through Monday.

Current Futurecast Loop

Futurecast shows areas of mainly light freezing rain and sleet over mainly the northern half of the ArkLaTex Sunday evening. We will probably start to see some snow mix in with the ice over parts of McCurtain County and parts of SW AR near and north of Interstate 30. East Texas and Northwest Louisiana will probably continue to see a mix of freezing rain and sleet through the entire event. The winter mix will likely end Monday morning over the northwest half of the area and during the afternoon over the southeast. Clouds will begin to decrease Monday night giving way to a mix of sunshine and clouds on Tuesday. Then our main worries shift to the cold.

How much snow and ice? Hi-res models are in pretty good agreement that snow amounts will limited to one to two inches mainly over SW AR in the areas of blue in the map above. Areas further to the south will likely see accumulations of freezing rain and sleet of anywhere from 1/10 to possibly ¼”.

Dangerously cold wind chill: With the clouds likely decreasing Monday night, temperatures will likely dip into the low to middle teens over most of the area with a few single digits possible over the north. If you consider the impact of the expected wind, wind chill indices will dip below zero over the northern half of the area and into the single digits early Tuesday morning. A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect.

Travel conditions: Expect travel conditions to gradually worsen. Conditions will likely be at their worst late Sunday night through Monday as the winter mix of precipitation is falling. We could see a little improvement on Tuesday with some sunshine temporarily warming roadways evening though temperatures will likely stay below freezing. Anything that melts in the sun Tuesday will refreeze Tuesday night. We should see travel conditions quickly return to normal on Wednesday as temperatures rise into the 40s. You can find links to road conditions on our road conditions page here. This page also shows current road temperatures and images from the LA DOTD traffic cameras around Shreveport-Bossier.