SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – It still looks like another strong cold front will bring a round of strong to severe thunderstorms to the ArkLaTex Thursday night. Friday will be very windy with falling temperatures. A mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain is looking likely Sunday night into Monday.

Thursday night storms: A strong cold front will move through the ArkLaTex Thursday night and will bring strong to severe thunderstorms to the area. The worst of the storms will begin to move into the western edge of the area near midnight. It will likey be exiting the SE edge of the area by sunrise Friday morning. The Storm Prediction Center is now indicating that we will have an Enhanced severe weather risk with damaging wind, large hail, and a few tornadoes possible.

A look at the very latest run of the HRRR model shows the timing of the storms that I mentioned above. You can see that while all of the area will experience the storms, they will likely be most numerous over the northern half of the area in SE OK and SW AR. You can see the storms move east of the area during the early morning hours on Friday. The graphic below shows the potential for rotating storms depicted by Futurecast. It shows something similar to the HRRR in that the rotating storms could be most numerous over the northern half of the area north of I-20.

Futurecast 36-hour rotation potential forecast

Windy Friday: Once the storms move out early Friday morning we will see an increase in non-thunderstorm wind gusts that could exceed 40 mph. The wind will likely be strongest during the morning. Temperatures Friday morning will likely begin in the 40s and 50s at sunrise. They will likely dip into the 30s and low 40s by sunset. You may want to take a heavier coat with you to work as afternoon wind chills will be in the 20s.

Arctic front arrives very late this weekend…Snow north & mix south: As we enter the weekend, we will begin to watch a strong arctic cold front that will be the leading edge of some of the coldest air that we have seen since the infamous cold of February 2021. As this cold air moves in, it is still looking promising that we will see some type of winter precipitation. The biggest questions remain what and how much. In the graphics below you can see the forecast for potential ice and snow accumulation from four different models. These show that the biggest threat of accumulating snow will be over the northern half of the area. Ice/sleet could be more of an issue for the southern half of the area. Confidence is increasing that we will see accumulating snow mainly over areas near and north of I-30. Further to the south, models are trending toward freezing rain and sleet in Shreveport that will change to snow. My early estimation based on the latest models is that we will see an inch or two near I-30. Snowfall potential could be in the 2-4” range over the northern edge of the area from northern McCurtain County eastward to northern Howard County.

Over the southern half of the area, we will see a winter mix of freezing rain and sleet that could change to snow. Forecasting accumulations in these areas will be very tricky. Keep in mind that with the cold that is expected, the smallest amount of freezing rain will cause hazardous travel conditions. In Shreveport, an early estimate would be 1/10” or less of freezing rain/sleet with less than 1” of snow possibly on top of that. ALL OF THE ABOVE IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE IN THE COMING DAYS!!!!

Bitterly cold air? It is also looking very promising that we will experience some dangerously cold conditions early next week. Temperatures will likely dip below freezing Sunday night. It is possible that we will stay below freezing on Monday and then experience the coldest temperatures on Monday & Tuesday nights.

It’s likely that much of the area could see lows Tuesday morning in the single digits with low to middle teens elsewhere. It now also appears likely that much of the area will stay below freezing on Tuesday with lows Tuesday night returning to the single digits and teens. That means that any winter precipitation that falls may not start melting until WEDNESDAY! We should finally start to warm up on Wednesday with highs returning to the 40s. Highs for the rest of the week will stay in the 40s and low 50s. Overnight lows will settle into the 20s. Our next chance of precipitation which looks to be rain will hold off until the end of next weekend.