SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Big changes are on the way for the weather in the ArkLaTex during the next week. Strong to severe thunderstorms are looking likely Thursday night. It still appears promising that we will have some wintry weather Sunday night into Monday.

Severe weather outlook for the week ahead

Thursday night storms: We had another break from the clouds and rain across the ArkLaTex on Wednesday. Temperatures began in the 20s over most of the area. That has been followed by a big warm-up with temperatures soaring into the 60s over most of the area. It will be even warmer on Thursday. Temperatures Thursday morning will begin in the 30s over the northern half of the area and the upper 30s to lower 40s over the south. Daytime highs Thursday will likely soar into the 60s and lower 70s. Thursday will be a dry and rather windy day for most of the area. A cold front will then move into the ArkLaTex late Thursday evening and will bring the threat of strong to severe thunderstorms.

Tomorrow’s Forecast

Futurecast shows that we will Wednesday night will begin with a clear sky but will likely end with an increase in clouds over most of the area after midnight. Thursday is looking mostly cloudy with some sunshine mixing in with the clouds during the afternoon. Again, it looks like most of the area will stay dry during the day. Thunderstorms will begin to increase over the northwest half of the area late Thursday evening. As of this writing, it appears that the line of storms will approach Texarkana by midnight and should be close to Shreveport by 2 to 3 am. It will likely be east of our area by sunrise Friday. Any leftover clouds will quickly exit the area Friday morning and wind will become the issue during the day Friday with gusts approaching 40 mph under a mostly sunny sky.

Current Futurecast Loop

SPC outlook: The Storm Prediction Center indicates that we will have a slight severe weather risk mainly on Thursday night. While wind and hail will be our biggest threats, a tornado or two will be possible.

Arctic front arrives very late this weekend: As we enter the weekend, we will begin to watch a strong arctic cold front that will be the leading edge of some of the coldest air that we have seen since the infamous cold of February 2021. As this cold air moves in, it is still looking promising that we will see some type of winter precipitation. The biggest questions remain what and how much. In the graphics below you can see the forecast for potential ice and snow accumulation from four different models. These show that the biggest threat of accumulating snow will be over the northern half of the area. Ice could be more of an issue for the southern half of the area. I would expect precipitation amounts to be on the light side, but I would prepare for the possibility of heavier snow north and ice south. We are still several days away from this potential winter event and will have a better handle on what is headed our way by this weekend.

Model outlooks for potential ice and snow accumulations Sunday night into Monday

Bitterly cold air? It is also looking very promising that we will experience some dangerously cold conditions early next week. Temperatures will likely dip below freezing Sunday night. It is possible that we will stay below freezing on Monday and then experience the coldest temperatures on Monday night. It’s possible that much of the area could see lows Tuesday morning in the single digits with low to middle teens elsewhere. The good news is that we will likely see highs return to the 50s by the end of next week.