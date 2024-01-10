SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Welcome to Wednesday, it will remain breezy but we’ll have warmer temperatures arriving for the next 48 hours. Severe thunderstorms will be possible with the arrival of our next cold front Thursday night, and an Arctic front arriving late Sunday into Monday could bring a sleet, freezing rain, and snow mix to much of the area late Sunday into Monday.

Today: It will be very cold this morning with temperatures in the mid to upper 20s at sunrise. Mostly sunny skies and wind turning to the south will warm our highs to near average this afternoon in the upper 50s and low 60s. No Wind Advisory today, but it will be breezy with southwest gusts up to 20 to 25 miles per hour.

Current Futurecast Loop

Thursday night severe weather threat: In stark contrast to the cold weather we’ve experienced this week, a warm front will arrive Thursday, and highs will return to the upper 60s and low 70s with rising humidity priming our skies for strong to severe thunderstorms.

An area of low pressure will drag a cold front across the region Thursday night triggering our round of potential severe storms. As the cold air reaches the warm/humid air, a line of thunderstorms is expected to develop to our west and sweep through the region overnight (10 p.m. – 4 a.m.). Wind and hail will be the primary concerns, but a few tornadoes will be possible as well. Make sure you have multiple ways to receive audible warnings overnight, including a NOAA weather radio, setting government alerts on your cellphone, or staying up to monitor the storms.

Breezy and cooler Friday through Sunday: Friday will remind you of the cold and windy weather we had Tuesday, with highs in the 40s and low 50s, and northwest winds gusting to 40 miles per hour. The wind will let up over the weekend, but it will remain chilly with highs in the low 50s Saturday and Sunday.

Winter weather Sunday night into Monday: We may be able to scratch ‘snow’ from the 2024 weather bingo card early in the year. A very cold Arctic blast with plenty of precipitation will be arriving Sunday night that will drop our expected high temperatures into the low to mid-30s Monday. As of now, it looks like the precipitation may begin Sunday night as a mix of freezing rain and sleet, before transitioning to snow Monday morning. Accumulating ice and snow will be possible, but it’s too far out to say with confidence where the highest impacts will occur.

You should prepare now for the coldest air of the season leading to temperatures falling into teens and single digits Monday night. We could have a prolonged period below freezing Sunday night through Tuesday morning, so make preparations now to cover up any exposed pipes.