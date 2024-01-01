SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The ArkLaTex has enjoyed a nice week of weather between Christmas Day and New Year’s Day. That’s about to change in the upcoming week with several disturbances lining up to bring a chance of heavy rain to our area. The first arrives Tuesday night.

Tuesday forecast: The new year began with lots of sunshine and cooler temperatures around the ArkLaTex. Temperatures Monday afternoon have struggled to warm into the 50s. Tuesday will begin with some rather cold temperatures. Most of the ArkLaTex will see lows Tuesday morning in the mid to upper 20s. Daytime temperatures on Tuesday will stay a little below normal with highs mainly in the low to middle 50s. The day will likely begin with lots of sunshine and end with lots of clouds as the first in a series of disturbances approaches.

Tomorrow’s Forecast

Futurecast shows that we will see a clear sky over the ArkLaTex Monday night. Tuesday will begin with sunshine but clouds will rapidly move back over the area by Tuesday afternoon with a few showers possible mainly over the western half of the area. All of the area will see rain Tuesday night. Severe weather is not expected with the cool air in place. Any leftover rain will end on Wednesday morning. Clouds will gradually decrease on Wednesday afternoon. We will then take a brief break from the rain on Thursday.

Current Futurecast Loop

Rainfall potential: The hi-res version of Futurecast shows that this first disturbance will leave the heaviest rain over the southern half of the area where more than 1” will be possible. Amounts will probably be well below 1” over the northern half of the area. This is just the beginning!

Plenty more rain in the extended outlook: Long-range models are in good agreement that we will see at least two and possibly three disturbances bring rain from now through next Thursday. The next chance will begin Friday and end Saturday. Another disturbance will arrive Monday and end early next Tuesday. We will have to watch this system closely, as some models indicate that a little snow could occur at the tail end of the event next Monday night into Tuesday.

Ten-day rain potential: The blend of models that goes out through next Thursday shows that all of the ArkLaTex will receive at least 2” of rain over the next ten days with amounts closer to 3.5” over the southern half of the area. With so many disturbances capable of dropping rain headed this way, these numbers will likely change some. Happy New Year!