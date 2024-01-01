SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Happy New Year! The first week of 2024 is going to bring cooler air and several chances for rainfall.

There are two kinds of people today, those who stayed up too late, and those who stayed out too late. I’m sure many of you will be lounging around the house, and you won’t be missing much outside today. After a warm and pleasant weekend, a cold front passed through overnight and will bring breezy and chilly weather throughout our New Year’s Day. Expect sunrise temperatures in the 30s and 40s, and afternoon highs in the low to mid-50s. A north breeze will gust above 15 miles per hour bringing a slight wind chill to the temperatures that will make it feel like it’s in the 40s for much of the day. Skies will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny.

Current Futurecast Loop

We won’t have to wait long for rain to settle in. Showers and isolated thunderstorms will arrive Tuesday evening through Tuesday night. Temperatures will stay above freezing, so winter weather is not expected, and it will be cool enough to keep severe storms away, but there may be heavy rain at times in Texas and Louisiana where 1 to 2 inches of rainfall is expected. Rain will end on Wednesday morning.

Cool and dry weather will take over most of the day Wednesday and Thursday, but another system is likely to bring widespread rain late Friday into Friday night. This system could also bring 1 to 2 inches of rain, so this may be the week wi finally chip away at the severe to exceptional drought in Texas and Louisiana.