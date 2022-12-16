I will try to make this rather brief and to the point. We have discussed an outbreak of very cold weather since last weekend and maybe before. It appears this may come to fruition, especially as we head into Christmas weekend.

Current Futurecast Loop

Today will find an increase in clouds as a minor disturbance could stir up a few showers. Afternoon high temperatures will be in the 50s after lows in the 30s. As we head into the weekend, high pressure over the Gulf of Mexico will keep us in the 50s for highs and lows in the 30s for Saturday. By late Sunday, the Gulf of Mexico high pressure will shift eastward. This will allow a new disturbance to plunge southeast across Texas. This may increase moisture a bit with a slight chance of a brief wintry mix north of I-30. The better chances of precipitation will come by the first of next week.

Lows Tomorrow

Highs Tomorrow

7 Day Forecast

At this point, we may see an intrusion of much colder air. Available moisture will be found through the first half of the week with showers possible Monday into early Tuesday. Hopefully, temperatures will remain warm enough to negate freezing or frozen precipitation. By Thursday night, some of the coldest air of the season will plunge into the ArkLaTex with lows potentially in the teens and 20s followed by highs in the 30s area-wide for Friday. Saturday and Christmas Day will find morning low temperatures well below freezing. There will also be at least a slight chance of precipitation. OK, here goes! This precipitation may be in the form of snow showers for Christmas Eve into Christmas morning. However, do bear in mind that things of this nature, especially in weather prediction, could change. My fingers are crossed, but I refuse to divulge which way… LOL.