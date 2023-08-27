There is a 1961 song by Etta James entitled “AT LAST.” Here’s my version: “At last, my rain has come along. My dry, hot days are over and life is like a song…” Stop laughing…LOL!

A weak cool front is oozing through the ArkLaTex and rain and storms have begun to develop. Nonetheless, our Sunday had afternoon highs in the upper 90s far north to triple digits for the rest of the area. in fact, Shreveport broke the old record high for this date set at 103 in 1963. As the weak front slips southward, an upper-level disturbance will come into play. It will provide enough upper-level instability that a few storms may become severe with high and possibly damaging winds being the main threat. It does appear that the evening into the overnight hours will find some redevelopment. However, the southern parts of our area may have the better coverage.

Current Futurecast Loop

Futurecast Rainfall Potential

In addition, much cooler temperatures will be found as we start the work week. A surface high-pressure system will slide southwestward toward the ArkLaTex putting us in a NE flow. And, all eyes will be focused on a tropical system that may become T.S. Idalia. It will move northward over the Gulf of Mexico taking aim on the gulf coast of Florida. These two features should keep our well-known upper high locked up, hopefully, near the Desert Southwest. Throw away the keys! Your 7 Day Forecast shows that morning lows will drop well into the 60s for much of the work week. Afternoon highs will be either side of 90° Monday with slowly rising temperatures through the 90s before reaching either side of 100° next Sunday. I feel like we have finally won the Weather Lottery!!

Lows Tomorrow

Highs Tomorrow