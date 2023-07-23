It has been a fantastic Sunday! An outdoor kind of day! Our old stationary front that brought showers and thunderstorms to the southern ArkLaTex, is slipping southward. Our lower humidity level will gradually slip away, as well. Monday will find morning lows either side of 70° followed by afternoon highs in the low to mid-90s for most of our area with warmer temperatures in our far southern counties and parishes. Lower humidity levels should help it feel better for a few days. Hopefully, we will find moisture lacking and may dodge heat advisories…fingers crossed!

Lows Tomorrow

Highs Tomorrow

From mid-week through the weekend there will be a battle between our usual upper ridge of high pressure to the west and an upper trough of low pressure. If the upper trough of low pressure prevails, our afternoon high temperatures may continue in the mid-90s almost through the weekend.

Current Fututecast Loop

Checking the 7 Day Forecast, it appears that a partly cloudy sky may be found for Thursday through the weekend, as well. Please remember, as always, that there is no guarantee that the upper-level high pressure will lose that battle. Therefore, stay tuned!