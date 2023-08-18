Heat warnings and Heat Advisories are in effect for almost all the Arklatex and beyond! Take all precautions in this dangerous and oppressive heat. Record highs may have been reached or exceeded for parts of the ArkLaTex and the surrounding region. We reached 108 today in Shreveport with the record high set at 110 in 1909.

Highs Today

Heat Advisory Saturday

A stationary front is slowly sinking southward into the northern counties of SW Arkansas and SE Oklahoma. It may make its way very slowly into a few more counties. If so, it could provide a brief reprieve from the oppressive heat. Scorching heat will be found to the south of the front. Unfortunately, most of the Arklatex will see triple-digit high temperatures for the foreseeable future. Overnight lows will be in the low to mid-70s behind our stationary front and in the upper 70s to near 80° for the rest of our area. In addition, our drought situation is prompting burn bans for much of the ArkLaTex.

Current Futurecast Loop

Lows Tomorrow

Highs Tomorrow

Even the smallest backyard fire is extremely dangerous, not to mention the fines that could be levied. Our only relief depends on whether or not our most-hated upper-level High moves FAR away from the ArkLaTex. And I just don't see that happening. On a brighter note, a bit of relief may come our way IF a tropical system that we are watching enters the Gulf of Mexico sometime next week and I'm not sold on it. Other than that, if you have a favorite Rain Dance, feel free to Boogie!!

Burn Bans

Drought Monitor