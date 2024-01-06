There is no doubt about it, it’s been a chilly and dreary Saturday with afternoon highs in the upper 40s north to lower 50s or so south. We will continue to have rather saturated soil after Friday’s heavy rain which could lead to fog developing again tonight. The temperatures across the Arklatex will be near to below freezing Sunday morning leading to possible freezing fog. Stay aware of that if you’re out and about early in the day.

Lows Tomorrow

Highs Tomorrow

As we head into the rest of Sunday, we should find more clouds with a SW wind. Afternoon high temperatures will likely be in the mid to upper 50s. Now, The Big Change! A potent weather system, with low pressure and a warm front preceding a cold front, will move our way. Rain chances will be near 100% Monday and continuing overnight before likely ending before dawn Tuesday. There is a Slight Risk (the lowest risk) of severe storms Monday for the southern two thirds of the ArkLaTex. In addition, there will be a big chill for Tuesday with morning lows far north possibly below freezing. If so, it could lead to a bit of wintry weather with little to no accumulation expected. Extremely gusty SE winds will likely be found Monday and continuing into Tuesday from the west along with afternoon high temperatures ranging from near 40° north to near 50° far south.

Current Futurecast Loop

Severe Storm Risk Monday

Severe Storm Risk Today

We will have tranquil weather through Thursday before another major weather system takes aim on our area. Storms will increase Thursday night into Friday with high winds from the WNW. With Saturday morning lows falling into the teens north to mid 20s south, the final precipitation could fall as snow. This will be weather to watch and the coldest so far this new year.