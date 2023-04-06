Two to over six inches of rain has fallen in the southeast two-thirds of the ArkLaTex. The rain will continue through Friday, but likely won’t be as heavy. There is still a chance of flooding with any isolated heavy rain that might develop. We will finally dry out this weekend.

A month’s worth of rain: Much of East Texas and Northwest Louisiana has received over five inches of rain. That’s close to what we typically see in a normal April. If you include the rain that fell earlier this week, parts of the area have seen anywhere from six to nearly ten inches.

Rain to continue but the end is in sight: Futurecast shows that we have the potential of seeing pockets of moderate to heavy rain across the southern half of the area Thursday evening. The rain will finally begin to shift to the south and east late Thursday night. We should see mainly light rain Friday with a few leftover heavier downpours over the southern edge of the ArkLaTex. The rain will end over most of the area by late Friday afternoon. We will stay cloudy Friday night. Saturday an isolated shower will be possible in the morning but should give way to a few rays of sunshine late in the day. The dry weather will continue through Easter with a mix of lots of clouds and a little sunshine.

Just how much more rain? Futurecast shows that another two to four inches of rain will be possible over NW LA and E TX mainly south of I-20. A part of this total includes most of the rain that has fallen today. The latest run of the HRRR model that came in Thursday afternoon shows that totals from now through Friday afternoon will likely be in the range of 1 to 3” with the heaviest rain over the southern edge of the area.

Flood potential: A Flood Watch remains in effect through Friday. The Weather Prediction Center indicates that there is a slight chance of flooding issues over the southern half of the area. This means that any reports of flooding should remain rather scattered.

A warming trend: We will see another cool day around the ArkLaTex Friday with temperatures likely staying in the 50s over most of the area. A warming trend will begin Saturday thanks to the drier conditions and a few rays of sunshine. Highs Saturday will likely warm into the mid to upper 60s. We will then ease into the low 70s for Easter Sunday and into the 80s by the end of next week. Fortunately, it still looks like once the rain ends, it won’t likely return until the very end of next week.