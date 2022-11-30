We will see one more day of sunshine and cool temperatures before the warm air returns to the ArkLaTex. Once the clouds return, we could go more than a week without seeing much sun. Our next best chance of rain returns Friday night.

One more day of below-normal temperatures: Wednesday was a much cooler day around the ArkLaTex. After setting record highs Tuesday, temperatures Wednesday were more than 20 degrees cooler with highs in the 50s. This cooler air won’t stick around very long. We will likely see another chilly day Thursday as lows Thursday morning will begin in the 30s. Daytime highs will warm into the 50s. By Friday, the wind will shift around to the south and moisture will rapidly return from the Gulf of Mexico. Consequently, temperatures Friday will be much warmer despite lots of clouds. We will close the week with highs in the 60s and lower 70s.

Enjoy the sun while you can: Futurecast shows that the sunshine that we experienced today won’t stick around long. We will likely see a mostly clear sky Wednesday night. Expect a mix of sunshine and a few clouds Thursday. As the wind becomes more southerly Thursday night, clouds will rapidly increase. Friday will be a rather breezy, warmer, and mostly cloudy day. A little bit of light rain cannot be ruled out. Another weak front should ease into the area Friday night and Saturday morning bringing an increased chance of showers.

A warm start to next week and a cool finish: Temperatures will likely stay near or a little above normal this weekend and early next week. We will see some rather mild nights for this time of year with lows in the 50s and 60s. Daytime highs will be rather pleasant in the 60s and lower 70s. The catch is that we likely won’t see much sun and each day we should have at least a slight chance of a few showers. Our next front will likely push through the area Tuesday. This will usher in some more chilly air that will likely hang around for several days. Highs next week will retreat to the 50s. Lows will dip into the 30s and 40s.

Ten-day rainfall: With a chance of rain on most days during the next week and a half, it’s not surprising that we will likely receive close to normal rainfall for such a period during this time of year. Most models show that most of the area stands to pick up a good one to two inches during the next ten days.