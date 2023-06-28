Hello, high pressure! Welcome to the Arklatex! But, high pressure, you know I put 5 Day Deodorant Pads under my arms. Surely you remember those! Yes, folks, high pressure is making itself right at home! Get ready for increasing heat and oppressive humidity for the rest of the week into the weekend! And, remember that the lack of rain does NOT mean that there is no moisture in the atmosphere. There will likely be plenty of moisture. Heat Advisories will likely give way to Excessive Heat Warnings before relief moves in over the weekend. Wednesday through Saturday, morning lows will be either side of 80°. Afternoon highs will be in the triple digits through at least Friday.

Lows Tomorrow

Highs Tomorrow

As we go into the upcoming weekend, our stubborn upper-level high pressure will begin to be shoved aside as an upper-level trough of low pressure and attendant cold front barge into the ArkLaTex. Several disturbances will come into play as the front will likely stall somewhere in the I-30 corridor. Showers and thunderstorms will develop late Sunday in a scattered scenario. At this point, it appears that this could be a trend as we go into the following week.

Current Futurecast Loop

In turn, your 7 Day Forecast shows a noticeable decrease in afternoon high temperatures with a bit cooler morning lows starting Saturday. In addition. T’storm chances increase by next Monday. Relief from triple-digit temperatures and the return of rain will be most welcome!

Futurecast Rainfall Potential