SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – An unseasonably hot and humid weather pattern with a chance of scattered thunderstorms will continue this weekend and into next week. The overall severe weather threat remains low, but a few storms will be capable of high wind and periods of heavy rain.

A chance of thunderstorms through Friday morning: Scattered thunderstorms will move across the northern ArkLaTex this morning. The storms may be capable of small hail and wind gusts of 30 to 40 miles per hour. A few of these showers and isolated storms may develop as far south as I-20.

We will likely dry out this afternoon with periods of sunshine warming our high temperatures into the 80s. Wind will be out of the south at 10 to 15 miles per hour, making for sometimes breezy conditions. The south wind continues to increase our humidity which will help to fuel the rain that will fall in the upcoming days.

Expected highs Friday aftenroon

Isolated to scattered weekend thunderstorms: A quick shot of rain may develop late Friday night but is likely to move away from the ArkLaTex by sunrise Saturday. We will be dry, partly cloudy, hot, and humid to begin the weekend with highs reaching the 90-degree mark in many areas.

There will be a slightly higher chance for scattered storms from Sunday afternoon into Sunday evening, so have backup indoor plans for any outdoor activities you may have planned.

Weekend outlook

Rain and very warm weather continue throughout next week: The warm and humid air will remain locked over the ArkLaTex next week, and there will be scattered storms each day Monday through Friday. These daily storms may bring gusty winds and lightning but are likely to remain below severe limits for much of the week. Rainfall accumulations through next Thursday will average 2 to 3 inches in the northern ArkLaTex, and about 1 to 2 inches for much of east Texas and northwest Louisiana.