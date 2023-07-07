It appears that more of the same will dominate our forecast through the weekend with rain chances dwindling by midweek. An upper-level high well to our west still has enough influence on our area to place the best rain and storm chances just to our east. Otherwise, it will be a hot and humid weekend with only isolated thunderstorm activity Saturday and increasing rain & thunderstorms by late Saturday into Sunday.

Lows Tomorrow

Highs Tomorrow

There is an outside chance that a disturbance moving across the Ouachita Mountains in Oklahoma and Arkansas may kick up a few storms north of I-30. As I mentioned earlier, from late Saturday into Sunday, a very weak front will sag into SE Oklahoma and SW Arkansas. It appears this may trigger possible severe storms either side of I-30. If severe storms do develop, large hail and damaging winds will be the main threats.

Current Fututrecast Loop

Severe Weather Today

Severe Weather Tomorrow

The weather pattern changes quite a bit as we head into late Sunday. The upper-level high moves into the Desert Southwest. This will leave the Arklatex with a NW flow. This, in turn, leads to an extended period of rain and thunderstorms for Sunday through Tuesday. By midweek, the upper-level high pressure will build eastward into our area once again. From midweek into the weekend, we will see a return of heat and humidity with almost no chance of cooling rain.

Futurecast Rainfall Potential