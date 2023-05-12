SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The weather pattern will bring summer temperatures and spring storms to the ArkLaTex thorugh the weekend.

Friday hourly temperature forecast

Warmer today with a chance of scattered storms: A complex of weakening thunderstorms is passing north of I-30 this morning, bringing a few sunrise showers and isolated storms to areas north of I-30, including McCurtain, Sevier, Howard, and Hempstead counties. The heavy rain threat has ended, and we will see more sun today as skies will be partly to mostly cloudy thorugh the mid-afternoon. High temperatures will be about 5 degrees above average, in the mid to upper 80s with heavy and humid air lingering.

Current Futurecast Loop

Late-day storms Friday, Saturday, and Sunday: The heat, humidity, and outflow boundaries from the early morning storms should be enough to trigger scattered showers and storms this afternoon. A dryline will trigger stronger storms in central Texas and Oklahoma this afternoon, and a few of these storms may move in late tonight through early Saturday morning in the northern ArkLaTex.

Severe weather risks today

An isolated severe storm will be possible today and tomorrow. The Storm Prediction Center is highlighting the northern ArkLaTex for a ‘marginal risk’ severe weather outlook for high wind or hail. Widespread and significant severe weather is not expected.

If you’re planning out the weekend, expect mornings to be partly cloudy but mostly dry. The highest chance of rain will be during the late afternoons and evenings. It’s best to do your yard work in the early morning when temperatures will be in the 70s, as afternoon high temperatures will be in the upper 80s.

A ‘cool front’ will keep a slight chance of rain and storms going into next week, but the front should provide some temperature and humidity relief by Tuesday and Wednesday.