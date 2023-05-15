SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Drier air will move into the ArkLaTex today shutting off the rain in most areas, but a cool front arriving tomorrow will bring another chance of scattered storms to much of the region Tuesday.

Hot and humid today: Temperatures will be comfortable around sunrise, in the mid to upper 60s with patchy to dense fog across the Toledo Bend region. After some early morning clouds, we will see increasing sunshine for most of the morning and afternoon. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s, with a few areas reaching the low 90s this afternoon. A light south wind of 5 to 10 miles per hour is expected.

Spotty showers and isolated p.m. thunderstorms: Any morning rain will be confined to the northwest corner of the ArkLaTex north of I-30 over McCurtain and Red River counties. High pressure moving in from the east will bring slightly drier air today, lowering the chance for the late-day storms, which have been a regular occurrence over the past week. That said, a few isolated showers and storms may develop late in the day. Severe weather is not expected.

Current Futurecast Loop

Front to bring a higher chance of scattered storms Tuesday: A ‘cool front’ will move into the ArkLaTex tonight. The front will be located between I-30 and I-20 Tuesday, and with the warm and humid air and the presence of the front, there will be a higher chance of scattered storms Tuesday afternoon, particularly in east Texas and northwest Louisiana. Rainfall accumulations will be less than half an inch in most areas today and tomorrow.

Pleasant mornings and slightly cooler temperatures midweek: The front won’t have the same effect as the Winter and early Spring cold fronts, but there will be a small drop in temperatures and humidity. Mornings will be lovely midweek, in the low to mid-60s, with afternoon highs in the low to mid-80s Wednesday and Thursday.

Another late-week front may bring a round of storms late Friday into Saturday, with pleasant temperatures for the weekend.