Showers & thunderstorms will increase Tuesday night and Wednesday with heavy rain for parts of the area. A few storms could become severe Wednesday afternoon. The week ends with cooler temperatures & sunshine. Much of next week is looking very soggy.

Current Temperatures around the ArkLaTex

A few more days of pleasant temperatures: Temperatures Tuesday stayed rather warm with afternoon temperatures climbing into the 60s over the northern half of the area and the low to middle 70s over the south. The above-normal warmth will stick around through Thursday. Lows Wednesday morning will range from the middle 50s north to the lower 60s over the southern half of the area.

We will see a big range in temperatures over the ArkLaTex Wednesday thanks to the difference in the timing of rain. Highs over the northwest where much of the day will be wet will be in the low to middle 60s. Highs over the southeast where the rain will arrive much later will be in the 70s. We won’t see much cooler temperatures Thursday behind the first of two fronts. Highs will likely remain in the 60s and 70s. Much cooler air will arrive behind a second cold front that will move through late Thursday. The week will end with highs in the 50s Friday and Saturday. Lows will dip into the upper 20s to lower 30s by Saturday morning.

Current Futurecast Loop

Storms and heavy rain to return: Futurecast shows that we will see rain increase in coverage and intensity over the northern part of the ArkLaTex mainly north of Interstate 30 Tuesday night. It will continue over this part of the area well into Wednesday. Further south, the rain will be much more scattered in nature. Thunderstorms will develop somewhere over East Texas or Northwest Louisiana during the day and will increase as they move east Wednesday afternoon and evening. These storms will likely pose our biggest severe weather threat. That threat will be highest over the eastern edge of the area late Wednesday afternoon and evening. Clouds will move out of the area Wednesday night and we will begin a streak of dry weather Thursday that will last through the upcoming weekend.

Severe Weather Risk in the week ahead

Any severe weather? The Storm Prediction Center indicates that we will see a marginal to slight severe weather risk Wednesday. This means that if we do have any severe weather reports, they will be isolated to scattered in nature.. The best chance of seeing any severe weather will be over the east and southeastern half of the area where the storms will arrive later in the day. Wind will be our biggest concern with an isolated tornado possible over the eastern edge of the area.

Rainfall potential this week: Futurecast shows that we will see a large variation in rainfall totals Tuesday night through Wednesday. The heaviest rain will fall over the northern third of the area where totals will likely end up being in the range of 1 to 2”. A few locations over the NW edge of the area could approach 3”. E TX and NW LA could see totals of less than 1” with higher amounts over the eastern edge of the area where the late-day storms become stronger.

Heavy rain again next week: It is still looking like next week will be another soggy week. Rain will return to the area starting Monday and could continue off and on through Thursday. We should end next week with the return of some sunshine. If you add this week’s rain to that which is expected next week, it still appears that totals could be in the range of 2.5 to as much as 5”. The highest totals will likely be over the northern part of the area.

Dry Mardi Gras weekends? It appears that the weather will likely cooperate with Mardi Gras festivities BOTH this weekend and next weekend. We should see plenty of sunshine this weekend with highs in the 50s Saturday for the Krewe of Centaur parade. Early indications are that next weekend will also be dry and cool with temperatures in the 50s. Stay Tuned!