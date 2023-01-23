SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Monday will turn into a sunny and pleasant day in the ArkLaTex, with heavy rain returning Tuesday. There is a chance some of this rain could change into snow across the northern ArkLaTex Tuesday night resulting in light accumulations.

Sunny and cool Monday: It will be a frosty morning in the ArkLaTex with temperatures in the 20s and low 30s, we should all be at or below freezing at sunrise. It will look like a gorgeous day out the window with sunny skies, but it will stay cool with highs in the mid-50s this afternoon with a very light north breeze.

Widespread and heavy rain Tuesday: An area of low pressure now located near Arizona will move across Texas in the next 24 hours parking itself near the ArkLaTex Tuesday. As this low approaches, it will nudge a cold front into the ArkLaTex resulting in scattered to widespread light to moderate rainfall Tuesday morning. Scattered thunderstorms will bring the heaviest rain Tuesday afternoon. By the time the rain stops falling Tuesday night, we could see widespread accumulations of 1.5 to 2 inches, with isolated amounts of up to 3 or 4 inches. Roadway flooding will be a concern Tuesday afternoon and evening.

Temperatures will likely be in the 40s for much of the day, and the cold air will limit any potential severe weather. That said, the Storm Prediction Center can’t rule out a few strong storms capable of high wind or hail near the Sabine/Natchitoches parish line Tuesday afternoon.

A chance for light snow Tuesday night north of I-30: As the low moves east of the ArkLaTex it will pull colder air into the region Tuesday night. Temperatures may drop below freezing after 6 p.m. Tuesday in areas north of I-30 in Arkansas, Oklahoma, and northeast Texas. At this point, any lingering rain may change into snow showers or snow flurries in our counties that surround the Ouachita mountains. Accumulations will be light, but we could see a dusting of up to a half-inch of snow across Red River, McCurtain, Little River, Sevier, and Hempstead counties. In fact, a dusting of snow can’t be ruled out as far south as Texarkana. Very few roadway impacts are expected, but there could be a few slick bridges/overpasses in the northern ArkLaTex from Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

Cool temperatures to follow Tuesday’s cold front: It will feel like January throughout the week as highs will be in the 40s and low 50s Wednesday through Friday. It will take an entire day to shake the clouds, as Wednesday will be mostly cloudy before turning mostly sunny Thursday and Friday.

Warmer with a chance of rain for the weekend: The weekend will bring highs in the 60s, but another cold front will approach Saturday night into Sunday. There will be a slight chance of showers Saturday evening into Saturday night, with scattered showers and isolated storms Sunday.