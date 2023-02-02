SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – It has been a week of white-knuckle driving due to the freezing rain, and today’s morning commute may bring a few flooded roadways as steady and heavy rain is expected through midday.

Winter Weather Advisory until 9 a.m. for light freezing rain accumulations

Winter Weather Advisory until 9 a.m.: Temperatures have warmed above freezing in almost all areas so the Winter Storm Warning has been dropped. Temperatures will continue to hover near freezing for a few hours north of I-20 which could lead to some light freezing rain accumulations, especially in Arkansas. A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect until 9 a.m., but the heavy rain will eventually pull warmer air from above to the surface ending the threat of freezing rain for much of the day.

Current Futurecast Loop

Flood Watch in effect through the afternoon: A Flood Watch remains in effect through this afternoon as 1 to 2 inches of rain is expected today. Normally this wouldn’t cause issues, but over the last 7 days we have had 3 to 6 inches of rainfall across much of the ArkLaTex, and with no sun this week the water hasn’t been able to evaporate from the ground. Runoff is expected in streets, streams, and creeks causing flooding that may impact the morning commute.

Flood Watch (left) and expected rainfall (right) – use slider to adjust

Expect rainfall to taper this afternoon but there will be a final push of light rain moving through late this afternoon through midnight. Temperatures will fall below freezing north of I-30 by midnight, so any lingering precipitation could change back over into a winter mix, most likely freezing rain, but accumulations would be minimal. Temperatures will fall below freezing, into the mid-20s across the northern ArkLaTex tonight. This could cause the standing water from today’s heavy rain to freeze overnight, leading to some hazardous roads Friday morning.

Forecast lows Thursday night into Friday morning

Sun returns tomorrow: It has been over a week since many of us have seen or felt the sun’s rays. I’m ecstatic to pass along that we will have sun in the weather pattern Friday, Saturday, Sunday, and Monday.

Temperatures will stay cool tomorrow, likely in the 50s, but by the end of the weekend, we will be pushing 70 degrees, with 70-degree highs likely next Monday and Tuesday.

We have another cold front on the way midweek, which will bring scattered showers Tuesday and Wednesday. Even thorugh we may have a few days of rain accumulations are expected to be light.

With the rain we’ve had so far this month our lakes and rivers continue to rise to near or over flood stage. You can view the latest levels at: https://www.ktalnews.com/weather/lake-levels-and-forecasts/