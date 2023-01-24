SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – We are in for an impactful weather day in the ArkLaTex. All areas will receive heavy rain, and after sunset, we could see a quick shot of snow for some neighborhoods north of I-30.

Scattered showers this morning, heaviest rain arrives this afternoon: It is a messy setup for us today, to say the least. A strong Pacific low will begin to send scattered showers into the ArkLaTex this morning. If you’re looking to get any outdoor things done, you will have to squeeze it in between showers this morning. By the early afternoon, the rain will increase in coverage and intensity, with a few thunderstorms passing through the region as a cold front arrives. In fact, many of us could see a steady rain from noon until 5 p.m. before the rain tapers off after sunset.

Current Futurecast Loop

No severe weather is expected in the ArkLaTex, but a few storms passing near Sabine and Natchitoches parishes may be capable of high wind or small hail. The temperatures will be too cold today to support severe weather in the ArkLaTex, but warmer air will bring the threat of severe weather along the Texas and Louisiana coastlines.

Tuesday’s severe weather outlook

Localized flooding of roads possible this afternoon: We will be able to handle the rain this morning, but with several hours of steady and heavy rain in the forecast this afternoon we may begin to see reports of flooding on the typical roads and intersections that take on high water during your commute. Widespread accumulations of 1 to 2 inches are expected, and there will be a few spots across our Toledo Bend counties and parishes south of I-20 that will pick up 3 inches of rainfall. We do not have any flood watches in effect.

Potential rainfall accumulations today and tonight

Winter Weather Advisory for the northern ArkLaTex: I know you are here to find out about the snowfall, so let’s get to it! A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 3 p.m. today until 6 a.m. tomorrow for Red River county in Texas, McCurtain county in Oklahoma, and Sevier and Howard counties in Arkansas. This is where rain could change over into snow closer to sunset tonight. We would only have a few hours of snow, so the advisory calls for 1 to 2 inches of snowfall. This may stick to grassy surfaces, but it should quickly melt on roads. Some re-freezing of the road slush is possible tonight, so be alert for any slick spots on bridges and overpasses.

Winter Weather Advisory 3 p.m. Tuesday until 6 a.m. Wednesday

I can’t rule out a few snowflakes mixing in further south towards Texarkana where no accumulations are expected. Along I-20, including Shreveport/Bossier there is no chance to see any flakes today, so don’t get too excited. We still have 2 more months of winter, but the chance for the rest of us will have to hold off until a later date.

Tuesday afternoon forecast high temperatures

Windy and cold throughout the day: Temperatures will be in the low 40s at sunrise, and only warm a few degrees today. In addition to the cold air, it will be very windy. A sustained wind out of the east will be up to 20 miles per hour this morning and as a cold front passes through this afternoon wind will turn to the northwest at 20 to 25 miles per hour, with gusts as high as 40 miles per hour. The gusty conditions will continue overnight.

Wind Advisory in effect until 6 a.m. Wednesday

Tomorrow will be overcast and chilly with highs in the 40s. Sun returns later this week with another chance for showers arriving late Saturday into early Sunday morning.