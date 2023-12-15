A new weathermaker is taking shape to our west. Your Friday will find an increase in clouds. Moisture will be on the increase as well. An upper-level system will be part of a complicated setup that will lead to an increase in showers later today. A surface low will also likely come into play. Suffice to say that a cold front will develop to our west and approach the Arklatex later today and overnight. The results will be afternoon showers. However, it appears that rain will increase in intensity with heavy downpours over time.

Current Futurecast Loop

Rain accumulations from half an inch to an inch will be possible. Rain showers will decrease Saturday late day followed by high-pressure moving in with dropping temperatures and gusty N to NE winds.

Futurecast Rainfall Potential

There will be a chill noted with afternoon highs dropping from the 60s Friday into the 50s by Tuesday. Morning lows will drop from near 50 Saturday to the mid-30s by Tuesday. Warmer temperatures will be found later in the work week.

Lows Tomorrow

Highs Tomorrow