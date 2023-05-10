An upper-level disturbance will be moving over the ArkLaTex later late Wednesday and Wednesday night. This system will bring the threat of very heavy rain with several inches possible in spots. More rain will be possible through the weekend.

T’storms to bring heavy rain threat: Showers and thunderstorms have been on the increase over part of the ArkLaTex during the day Wednesday. The threat of heavy rain will continue through Wednesday night and will continue to spread north through the area. Hi-res models show that several inches of rain will be possible in spots. Below is the latest run of the HRRR model showing that two to five inches will be possible during the next 16 hours. Futurecast shows that totals of three to over six inches will be possible from now through Friday. A Flood Watch is in effect for much of the area into Thursday morning.

Futurecast: Futurecast shows the areas of rain that will be moving through the area late Wednesday and Wednesday night. It continues to show a swath of very heavy rain focused on the area between Shreveport and Texarkana. Keep in mind that this is just one model. Other models show this possible swatch further south in E TX and NW LA. The rain will likely become more scattered in nature and decrease Thursday with a little sunshine mixing in with the clouds Thursday afternoon. We will then see a mostly cloudy sky Thursday night. Friday will see a mix of clouds and a little sunshine. Futurecast and other hi-res models are showing a rather limited amount of rain at this time during the day Friday.

Severe potential: Despite the threat of heavy rain, the severe weather threat is looking rather low. The Storm Prediction Center indicates that we will have a marginal severe weather threat through tonight mainly over the southern half of the area. The main severe weather issue will likely be damaging wind.

10-day rain pattern: It still appears that we will continue to see weakness in the upper-level pattern to our west that will keep moisture feeding into our area. This will likely continue through this weekend. By Monday, one final disturbance will usher in some drier air. This will end our rather wet pattern by the middle of next week. Temperatures should remain fairly steady in the coming ten days. Highs will likely remain in the 80s. Overnight lows will be in the 60s and lower 70s through the weekend and then retreat to the low to middle 60s by the middle of next week. It is possible that we could see the return of some rain by the end of next week.