SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Flash flooding will become a concern today as widespread rainfall accumulations of 2 to 4 inches yesterday and overnight will lead to flooded roads at times today. An additional 2 to 4+ inches of rain is possible through tomorrow evening.

Flash Flood Watch through Friday evening

Expected additional rainfall through Friday night

Flood Watch and cooler weather today: A Flood Watch is in effect for all of northwest Louisiana, all counties near and south of I-20 in Texas, as well as Columbia County in Arkansas. A stalled cold front south of the region is triggering these repeated rounds of rain and thunderstorms in the watch area. Flooded roads will impact the morning commute for many of us, so give yourself extra time to get to your destination. Flooding of creeks, streams, and poor drainage areas is likely throughout the day as well.

Rain will be heaviest through sunrise, with some breaks in the rain late this morning and into the afternoon. Another round of heavy rain may develop by the mid to late afternoon and continue into tonight. While there will be a lot of thunder and lightning with the storms, the threat of severe weather is very low, with the exception of a few high wind gusts 30 miles per hour and small hail.

Futurecast 36-hour forecast

Temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s this morning, with very little change in the temperatures giving us highs in the 50s and low 60s this afternoon. There will be a breezy northeast wind of 10 to 20 miles per hour. The rain, and the wind will add a chill factor, so take a jacket and umbrella as you head outside.

Expected high temperatures Friday

Rain to continue Friday, dry and comfortable Easter weekend: The rain will come through in a few different waves tonight and tomorrow, but it will generally be the areas in the Flood Watch that will continue to receive rain for the rest of the week. Highs will be in the 50s and low 60s Friday before the heavy rain threat ends Friday night.

A lingering shower will be possible Saturday, but it will be much nice to be outside with some sun returning and highs in the upper 60s Saturday.

Easter Sunday may be the gorgeous weather day of the week with highs in the mid-70s under partly cloudy skies.