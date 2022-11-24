SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Happy Thanksgiving, ArkLaTex! While we are feasting on turkey and all the wonderful side dishes today, nature will be cooking up a few servings of heavy rain. If you have outdoor cookouts the weather is going to test your patience. The rain could also make for some hazardous road travel throughout the day.

Current 1-hour radar loop

Morning rain: There will be a round of rain early this morning mainly impacting the northern ArkLaTex, including northeast Texas, McCurtain County in Oklahoma, and much of southern Arkansas. This activity will continue to move southeast, so if you’re not waking up to the rain this morning, it will be a few short hours until you see your first drops of the day.

Afternoon rain: The most impactful round of rain will arrive this afternoon. An area of low pressure is moving across Texas, and it will keep the conveyor belt of showers and storms going for much of the day. The afternoon rain will be heavy at times, resulting in widespread accumulations of 1 to 2 inches through tonight, with scattered locations winding up with perhaps 3 to 4 inches of rain as well. The bottom line, this will make road travel hazardous. If you can get to your Thanksgiving destination early, it will lower your chances of running into any flooded roads or poor drainage areas.

Thanksgiving forecast

Severe weather threat is low: High temperatures will be in the 50s and low 60s which will limit our threat of severe weather. The warmer temperatures will be located south of the ArkLaTex where there is a risk of a few damaging wind gusts and an isolated tornado or two. If you are traveling south towards Lake Charles, College Station, or Houston, these areas are under the threat of strong storms.

Our highs may occur before the onset of the rainfall, I would expect even the areas that reach the 60s will cool into the 50s this afternoon so have a coat or a sweater to keep you comfortable.

Thanksgiving severe weather risk

Overcast and breezy Friday, more rain Saturday morning: This storm system will stall along the coast tomorrow keeping the rain away from the ArkLaTex, but we will be stuck under the clouds on what will turn into a breezy and cool day. The overcast conditions will keep our highs in the low 60s, but the rain should hold off for any shopping plans you may have as we kick off the Christmas season.

The system will return north Friday night putting the ArkLaTex under another area of showers and isolated storms Saturday morning. The rain will slowly taper off through the day. Between today and Saturday, many areas will wind up receiving over 3 inches of rainfall.

Severe weather risk Tuesday

Severe storms possible Tuesday: A strong cold front will move into the ArkLaTex next Tuesday. Storms are expected to develop along the front late Tuesday into the overnight hours as the clock rolls into Wednesday morning.

The Storm Prediction Center has the ArkLaTex in its long-range severe weather outlook. We will have the timing and possible storm threats narrowed down in the upcoming days.