SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Dry weather will continue today bringing a warm and sunny afternoon to the ArkLaTex. We will likely stay dry today, but a few showers may develop tonight, with a round of scattered thunderstorms returning tomorrow.

Cool morning and warmer afternoon: These early day temperatures are worth waking up early for, as sunrise temperatures will be in the 50s and low 60s. It will be mostly clear to partly cloudy today with highs near average in the mid to upper 80s. A light north breeze will keep our humidity low so it should be easy to cool down in the shade.

Current Futurecast Loop

Scattered thunderstorms return tomorrow: The overall weather pattern is trending drier through Memorial Day weekend, so your best chance of seeing rain this week will arrive tomorrow. An area of low pressure in the Texas panhandle will move into central Texas triggering showers and isolated storms mainly in the afternoon and evening Wednesday. The chance for storms will be highest in east Texas and Oklahoma, but a few rain showers may drift as far east as Louisiana and Arkansas. Wednesday’s high temperatures will be a few degrees cooler, in the low and mid-80s.

Warm and mostly dry through Memorial Day weekend: I don’t expect too many surprises beyond Wednesday as we’ll settle into a dry pattern again Thursday and Friday. Low humidity will keep the comfortable nights and mornings in the 60s going, with daytime highs in the mid to upper 80s.

The humidity will build late in the weekend with only a slight chance of rain returning Memorial Day with highs pushing 90 degrees. Scattered storms look to return to most areas by next Tuesday.