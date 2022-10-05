SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Our warm and dry weather will continue Wednesday, with the hottest temperatures of the week expected Thursday. A dry cold front will bring great weather this weekend, with another front to follow late next week. Next week’s front has the best chance of bringing rainfall to the ArkLaTex.

Wednesday hourly temperature forecast

Cool morning and a warm afternoon today: Today will play out much like Monday and Tuesday with cool early morning temperatures in the 50s, with afternoon highs rising into the mid-80s. Humidity will be very low as a dry northeast wind of 5 to 10 miles per hour is expected through sunset, and skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Heat rises tomorrow: High temperatures will return to near 90 degrees tomorrow as the heat builds ahead of our next cold front. Fortunately, it will be a short-lived return to 90-degree highs as a cold front will move through the ArkLaTex Thursday night into Friday.

High temperatures Thursday

Cooler for the weekend: Friday will turn into a pleasant day with highs falling a few degrees putting most of us in the mid-80s. The low humidity will prevent this front from triggering any rainfall. The last measurable rain in Shreveport occurred on September 10th.

Our weekend will be fantastic with highs falling into the low 80s Saturday and Sunday, a great weekend to be outside as we will not be impacted by any rain or heat.

The next chance of rain will arrive late next week: The dry and comfortable weather will continue through Tuesday, but we will begin to feel some significant changes next Wednesday. Humidity will finally return as Gulf air is drawn in ahead of a stronger cold front. This front will slowly approach the ArkLaTex bringing our best chance for rain next Thursday and Friday.