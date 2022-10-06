SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The heat will build today ahead of a cold front which will move through the ArkLaTex later tonight into tomorrow. The front will bring spectacular weather for the upcoming weekend.

High temperatures to push 90 degrees today: There will be a chill in the air at sunrise as your early morning temperatures will be in the mid-50s under mostly clear skies. We will have mostly sunny skies through the afternoon with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s. Even though we will feel the heat today, our humidity levels are quite low, so this won’t feel like the oppressive heat we have dealt with for much of the Summer.

Thursday hourly forecast

A cold front will bring comfortable weekend weather: The area of high pressure which has kept us dry and comfortable this week is now moving into the northeast United States, and this has opened the door for a cold front to plunge south out of Canada. This front will be moving into the dry air in the ArkLaTex so it will not trigger any rainfall, but we may see a few clouds later this evening, tonight, and tomorrow. Highs will fall off a few degrees Friday, with pleasant air arriving over the weekend. Highs will be in the low 80s Saturday and in the mid-80s Sunday with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.

Weekend outlook

Our next chance of rain arrives next week: We will stay dry for the next 5 to 6 days and our temperatures will warm into the upper 80s early next week. There is a stronger cold front headed towards the ArkLaTex late next week. Ahead of this front warm and humid air will be drawn into the region as a warm front next Wednesday. This may result in a few isolated showers and storms midweek. There will be a higher chance for rain and thunderstorms as the front arrives next Thursday.