With heat, humidity, and unsettled weather, do we dare hope for a welcome cold front? More on that coming up in just a bit. For now, it is more of the same.

Oddly enough, an upper-level high-pressure system to our east will try its best to build into our area over the next couple of days. If this happens, it may keep the higher rain chances along with a few storms across the western and northwestern parts of the ArkLaTex. Our next weather maker will come in the form of an upper-level disturbance that will move across central Texas into the I-30 corridor of southeast Oklahoma, northeast Texas, and southwest Arkansas.

Current Futurecast Loop

It will bring a decent chance of rain and a few thunderstorms with the possibility of a complex of thunderstorms developing. With high pressure trying to nose into the eastern parts of the ArkLaTex, this area should find only isolated rain and a few storms late tonight into Saturday.

Futurecast Rainfall Potential

Turning now to the heat and humidity, morning low temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s to near 70° for most of the 7 Day Forecast. The afternoon high temperatures should be in the mid to upper 80s with a few 90° readings through this weekend and Monday. By very early Tuesday it appears that a nice cold front may make its way through the ArkLaTex. It will usher in afternoon high temperatures from near 80° north to the low to mid-80s south.

Lows Tomorrow

Highs Tomorrow

However, it does appear that there will still be chances of scattered rain and a few storms in your 7 Day Forecast.